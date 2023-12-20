Are Investors Undervaluing Comcast (CMCSA) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Comcast (CMCSA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.35, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.78. Over the last 12 months, CMCSA's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.59 and as low as 9.12, with a median of 10.36.

CMCSA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.99. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry has an average PEG of 1.07 right now. Over the last 12 months, CMCSA's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.87.

Finally, our model also underscores that CMCSA has a P/CF ratio of 6.29. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.76. Within the past 12 months, CMCSA's P/CF has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 5.51, with a median of 8.47.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Comcast is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CMCSA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

