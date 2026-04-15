Are Investors Undervaluing Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. COLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.88. Over the last 12 months, COLM's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.93 and as low as 13.73, with a median of 18.25.

Finally, investors should note that COLM has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 27.51. Within the past 12 months, COLM's P/CF has been as high as 18.79 and as low as 9.66, with a median of 15.21.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Columbia Sportswear is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, COLM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.