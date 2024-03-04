Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY). CCHGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.98. Over the last 12 months, CCHGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.63 and as low as 11.68, with a median of 13.70.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CCHGY's P/B ratio of 3.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCHGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.90. Over the past year, CCHGY's P/B has been as high as 3.50 and as low as 2.59, with a median of 3.12.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Coca-Cola HBC's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CCHGY is an impressive value stock right now.

Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

