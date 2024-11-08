Are Investors Undervaluing Coastal Financial (CCB) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Coastal Financial (CCB). CCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.27. Over the past 52 weeks, CCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 8.05, with a median of 10.17.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CCB has a P/S ratio of 1.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Coastal Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

