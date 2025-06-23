Are Investors Undervaluing Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI). CZWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.41. Over the past year, CZWI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.93 and as low as 8.90, with a median of 10.63.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CZWI's P/B ratio of 0.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.42. Over the past 12 months, CZWI's P/B has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CZWI has a P/S ratio of 1.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CZWI has a P/CF ratio of 7.94. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CZWI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.47. Within the past 12 months, CZWI's P/CF has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 6.40, with a median of 8.21.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Citizens Community Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CZWI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

