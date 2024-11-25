Are Investors Undervaluing Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI). CZWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.89, which compares to its industry's average of 13.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CZWI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.20 and as low as 7.87, with a median of 10.18.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CZWI has a P/S ratio of 1.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CZWI has a P/CF ratio of 8.50. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CZWI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.25. Over the past year, CZWI's P/CF has been as high as 8.50 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 7.05.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Citizens Community Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CZWI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

