Are Investors Undervaluing Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI). CZWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.87. Over the last 12 months, CZWI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.31 and as low as 7.50, with a median of 9.37.

Investors should also recognize that CZWI has a P/B ratio of 0.74. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Over the past 12 months, CZWI's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.85.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CZWI has a P/S ratio of 1.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.5.

Finally, our model also underscores that CZWI has a P/CF ratio of 4.95. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.29. Over the past year, CZWI's P/CF has been as high as 6.56 and as low as 4.95, with a median of 5.62.

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) may be another strong Financial - Savings and Loan stock to add to your shortlist. RVSB is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Riverview Bancorp holds a P/B ratio of 1.16 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 0.91. RVSB's P/B has been as high as 1.24, as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.02 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Citizens Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CZWI and RVSB is an impressive value stock right now.

