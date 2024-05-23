Are Investors Undervaluing Cinemark (CNK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cinemark (CNK). CNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.16, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.11 and as low as 10.66, with a median of 15.71.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CNK has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.13.

Finally, investors should note that CNK has a P/CF ratio of 6.84. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.89. Over the past 52 weeks, CNK's P/CF has been as high as 192.77 and as low as 4.31, with a median of 7.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cinemark's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CNK is an impressive value stock right now.

