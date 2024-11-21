Are Investors Undervaluing CI Financial (CIXXF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

CI Financial (CIXXF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CIXXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14. CIXXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.15 and as low as 3.56, with a median of 4.55, all within the past year.

We also note that CIXXF holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CIXXF's industry has an average PEG of 0.78 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXXF's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.58.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CIXXF has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CI Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CIXXF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

