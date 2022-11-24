Are Investors Undervaluing Chuy's (CHUY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Chuy's (CHUY). CHUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.68. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.47. Over the past 52 weeks, CHUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.89 and as low as 12.50, with a median of 17.44.

Finally, investors should note that CHUY has a P/CF ratio of 11.12. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CHUY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CHUY's P/CF has been as high as 11.89 and as low as 6.26, with a median of 8.35.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Restaurants value stock, take a look at Dine Brands Global (DIN). DIN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Dine Brands Global has a P/B ratio of -3.77 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at -20.13. For DIN, this valuation metric has been as high as -3.30, as low as -5.96, with a median of -4.50 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Chuy's and Dine Brands Global strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CHUY and DIN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

