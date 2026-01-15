Are Investors Undervaluing China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY). CRPJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44. Over the past year, CRPJY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.82 and as low as 4.46, with a median of 5.46.

We should also highlight that CRPJY has a P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CRPJY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.44. Over the past 12 months, CRPJY's P/B has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.82.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that China Resources Power Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRPJY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.