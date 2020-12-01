Are Investors Undervaluing China Life (LFC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is China Life (LFC). LFC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that LFC has a P/B ratio of 1.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LFC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.32. LFC's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.10, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LFC has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in China Life's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LFC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.