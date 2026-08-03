Are Investors Undervaluing China CITIC Bank (CHCJY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is China CITIC Bank (CHCJY). CHCJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CHCJY has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.23.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Foreign value stock, take a look at Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG). SHG is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.31 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 11.53 and average PEG ratio of 0.74.

Over the last 12 months, SHG's P/E has been as high as 7.09, as low as 4.11, with a median of 5.60, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.72, as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.51.

Shinhan Financial Group Co also has a P/B ratio of 0.57 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.82. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.59, as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.48.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in China CITIC Bank and Shinhan Financial Group Co's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CHCJY and SHG is an impressive value stock right now.

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China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (CHCJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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