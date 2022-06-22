Are Investors Undervaluing Chemours (CC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Chemours (CC). CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CC's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 7.60.

CC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.42. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.59. CC's PEG has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.30, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that CC has a P/CF ratio of 4.86. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.21. Within the past 12 months, CC's P/CF has been as high as 10.93 and as low as 4.13, with a median of 6.87.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Chemours is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.