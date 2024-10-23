Are Investors Undervaluing The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CAKE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.16, while its industry has an average P/E of 25.67. Over the last 12 months, CAKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 9.89, with a median of 11.28.

We also note that CAKE holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CAKE's industry has an average PEG of 1.77 right now. Within the past year, CAKE's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 1.04.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CAKE has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.88.

Finally, investors should note that CAKE has a P/CF ratio of 9.73. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.57. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE's P/CF has been as high as 9.91 and as low as 7.85, with a median of 8.84.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Cheesecake Factory is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CAKE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

