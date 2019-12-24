Are Investors Undervaluing Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA). CHRA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.63, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.88. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRA's Forward P/E has been as high as 715.40 and as low as -1,275.91, with a median of 8.55.

Investors should also recognize that CHRA has a P/B ratio of 0.89. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CHRA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past year, CHRA's P/B has been as high as 2.60 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 2.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Charah Solutions, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CHRA is an impressive value stock right now.

