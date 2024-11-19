Are Investors Undervaluing Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Ceragon Networks (CRNT). CRNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.60. Over the last 12 months, CRNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.24 and as low as 7.36, with a median of 14.06.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CRNT has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

Another great Wireless Non-US stock you could consider is Vodafone Group (VOD), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Vodafone Group is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.66 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 8.60 and average PEG ratio of 0.58.

