Are Investors Undervaluing Century Communities (CCS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Century Communities (CCS). CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that CCS has a P/B ratio of 1.29. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past year, CCS's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCS has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.88.

Investors could also keep in mind PulteGroup (PHM), an Building Products - Home Builders stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

PulteGroup is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.32 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 10.40 and average PEG ratio of 0.74.

PHM's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 6.02, with a median of 7.71, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.73 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.49, all within the past year.

PulteGroup also has a P/B ratio of 2.30 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.67. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.35, as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Century Communities and PulteGroup are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCS and PHM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

