Are Investors Undervaluing Centrica (CPYYY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Centrica (CPYYY). CPYYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.1, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.64. Over the past year, CPYYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.71 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 10.45.

We should also highlight that CPYYY has a P/B ratio of 1.8. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CPYYY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.24. Over the past year, CPYYY's P/B has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.57.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Centrica's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPYYY is an impressive value stock right now.

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Centrica PLC (CPYYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.