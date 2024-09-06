Are Investors Undervaluing Central Puerto (CEPU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Central Puerto (CEPU). CEPU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for CEPU is its P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.66. CEPU's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.71, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CEPU has a P/S ratio of 2.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Central Puerto's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CEPU looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

