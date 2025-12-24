Are Investors Undervaluing Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY). CJPRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.10. Over the past year, CJPRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 6.14, with a median of 7.17.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CJPRY has a P/S ratio of 2.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.88.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Central Japan Railway Co.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CJPRY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

