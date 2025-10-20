Are Investors Undervaluing Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CJPRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.69, which compares to its industry's average of 18.56. CJPRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 6.14, with a median of 7.17, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CJPRY has a P/S ratio of 1.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Central Japan Railway Co. is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CJPRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

