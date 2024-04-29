Are Investors Undervaluing Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Central Garden & Pet (CENTA). CENTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CENTA has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

Finally, we should also recognize that CENTA has a P/CF ratio of 10.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CENTA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 33.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CENTA's P/CF has been as high as 11.27 and as low as 8.75, with a median of 9.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Central Garden & Pet's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CENTA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)

