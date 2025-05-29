Are Investors Undervaluing Centerra Gold (CGAU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Centerra Gold (CGAU). CGAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.28, which compares to its industry's average of 13.57. Over the last 12 months, CGAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.58 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 10.29.

Investors will also notice that CGAU has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CGAU's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CGAU's PEG has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.53.

Investors should also recognize that CGAU has a P/B ratio of 0.89. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.69. Over the past year, CGAU's P/B has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.82.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CGAU has a P/S ratio of 1.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.27.

Finally, investors should note that CGAU has a P/CF ratio of 8.66. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CGAU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.87. Within the past 12 months, CGAU's P/CF has been as high as 9.22 and as low as 4.67, with a median of 5.88.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Centerra Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CGAU is an impressive value stock right now.

