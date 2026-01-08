Are Investors Undervaluing Cenovus Energy (CVE) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cenovus Energy (CVE). CVE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.78, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.35. Over the past year, CVE's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.19 and as low as 6.47, with a median of 10.45.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CVE's P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.66. Over the past year, CVE's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CVE has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CVE has a P/CF ratio of 5.63. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CVE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.07. Over the past year, CVE's P/CF has been as high as 5.82 and as low as 3.46, with a median of 4.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cenovus Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CVE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

