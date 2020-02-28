Are Investors Undervaluing Cemex (CX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Cemex (CX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.09 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.10 and as low as 7.17, with a median of 9.74.

Investors will also notice that CX has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CX's industry has an average PEG of 1.61 right now. Over the last 12 months, CX's PEG has been as high as 0.75 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.58.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CX has a P/S ratio of 0.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.86.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cemex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.