Are Investors Undervaluing Cemex (CX) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cemex (CX). CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.70, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.85. Over the last 12 months, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 6.60, with a median of 8.63.

Investors should also note that CX holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.12. Within the past year, CX's PEG has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cemex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

