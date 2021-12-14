Are Investors Undervaluing Celanese (CE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Celanese (CE). CE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.02. CE's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.85 and as low as 9.25, with a median of 12.43, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CE has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, CE's PEG has been as high as 3.33 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.61.

Another notable valuation metric for CE is its P/B ratio of 4.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.66. Over the past 12 months, CE's P/B has been as high as 5.34 and as low as 3.50, with a median of 4.21.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Celanese's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

