Are Investors Undervaluing Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). CDR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.24 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.46. Over the past year, CDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.98 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 6.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that CDR has a P/CF ratio of 4.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.61. Within the past 12 months, CDR's P/CF has been as high as 7.98 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 4.41.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cedar Realty Trust is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

