Are Investors Undervaluing Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY). CPCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31. Over the last 12 months, CPCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.84 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 7.92.

Another notable valuation metric for CPCAY is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.63. CPCAY's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.27, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cathay Pacific Airways's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPCAY is an impressive value stock right now.

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Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.