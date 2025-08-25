Are Investors Undervaluing Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY). CPCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.18, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.45. Over the last 12 months, CPCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.84 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 7.77.

Investors should also recognize that CPCAY has a P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.76. Within the past 52 weeks, CPCAY's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.21.

Another great Transportation - Airline stock you could consider is Japan Airlines (JAPSY), which is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Japan Airlines has a P/B ratio of 1.40 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.76. For JAPSY, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.41, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.15 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cathay Pacific Airways and Japan Airlines's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPCAY and JAPSY is an impressive value stock right now.

