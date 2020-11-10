Are Investors Undervaluing Carriage Services (CSV) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Carriage Services (CSV). CSV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.62, which compares to its industry's average of 15.69. Over the past year, CSV's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.96 and as low as 8.20, with a median of 11.90.

We also note that CSV holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CSV's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.40. CSV's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.79, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CSV has a P/B ratio of 2.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.04. Within the past 52 weeks, CSV's P/B has been as high as 2.24 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.74.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Carriage Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CSV is an impressive value stock right now.

