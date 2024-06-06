Are Investors Undervaluing CareCloud (CCLD) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

CareCloud (CCLD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for CCLD is its P/B ratio of 1.26. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCLD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CCLD's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.45.

Finally, investors should note that CCLD has a P/CF ratio of 4.63. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CCLD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.49. Over the past 52 weeks, CCLD's P/CF has been as high as 4.63 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.87.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CareCloud is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCLD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.