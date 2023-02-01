Are Investors Undervaluing Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.59. Over the last 12 months, CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.44 and as low as 2.18, with a median of 3.31.

We should also highlight that CPLP has a P/B ratio of 0.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.09. Over the past year, CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.53.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CPLP has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.07.

Finally, investors should note that CPLP has a P/CF ratio of 1.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 2.89. Over the past year, CPLP's P/CF has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.65.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Navios Maritime Partners has a P/B ratio of 0.36 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.09. For NMM, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.62, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.40 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Capital Product Partners and Navios Maritime Partners strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CPLP and NMM look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.