Are Investors Undervaluing Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Capital Product Partners (CPLP). CPLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 3.94. Over the past year, CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.60 and as low as 3.19, with a median of 3.97.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CPLP's P/B ratio of 0.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.13. CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.57, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that CPLP has a P/CF ratio of 1.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CPLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.37. Within the past 12 months, CPLP's P/CF has been as high as 2.71 and as low as 1.59, with a median of 1.94.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is GasLog Partners (GLOP), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, GasLog Partners has a P/B ratio of 0.60 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.13. For GLOP, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.60, as low as 0.23, with a median of 0.36 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Capital Product Partners and GasLog Partners strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CPLP and GLOP look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

