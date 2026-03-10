Are Investors Undervaluing Cap Gemini (CGEMY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cap Gemini (CGEMY). CGEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.75 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CGEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.22 and as low as 10.56, with a median of 12.91.

We should also highlight that CGEMY has a P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.85. Over the past year, CGEMY's P/B has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cap Gemini is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CGEMY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

