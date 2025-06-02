Are Investors Undervaluing Canada Goose (GOOS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Canada Goose (GOOS). GOOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.82. GOOS's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.12 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 11.70, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that GOOS holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry has an average PEG of 1.31 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS's PEG has been as high as 2.55 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.60.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GOOS's P/B ratio of 2.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.04. GOOS's P/B has been as high as 4.88 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 3.48, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GOOS has a P/CF ratio of 7.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.73. Over the past year, GOOS's P/CF has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 4.16, with a median of 6.92.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Canada Goose's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GOOS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

