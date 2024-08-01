Are Investors Undervaluing Byline Bancorp (BY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Byline Bancorp (BY). BY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that BY has a P/B ratio of 1.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.42. Over the past 12 months, BY's P/B has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 0.98.

Finally, our model also underscores that BY has a P/CF ratio of 10.90. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.98. Within the past 12 months, BY's P/CF has been as high as 11.34 and as low as 6.73, with a median of 8.65.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Isabella Bank (ISBA). ISBA is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Isabella Bank also has a P/B ratio of 0.74 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.42. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Byline Bancorp and Isabella Bank's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BY and ISBA is an impressive value stock right now.

