Are Investors Undervaluing Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.85, which compares to its industry's average of 14.86. Over the last 12 months, BLDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.30 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 6.78.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BLDR has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.51.

Finally, investors should note that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 3.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BLDR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.77. Within the past 12 months, BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 9.43 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 4.34.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Builders FirstSource's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BLDR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.