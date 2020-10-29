Are Investors Undervaluing Build-A-Bear (BBW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Build-A-Bear (BBW). BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that BBW holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BBW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.64. Over the last 12 months, BBW's PEG has been as high as 7.93 and as low as -5.92, with a median of 4.88.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BBW has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.46.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Build-A-Bear's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

