Are Investors Undervaluing Brunswick (BC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Brunswick (BC). BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that BC holds a PEG ratio of 1.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.38. Within the past year, BC's PEG has been as high as 1.61 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 1.09.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BC's P/B ratio of 4.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.52. BC's P/B has been as high as 4.81 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 3.68, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BC has a P/S ratio of 1.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.95.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Brunswick is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

