Are Investors Undervaluing Brother Industries (BRTHY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Brother Industries (BRTHY). BRTHY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BRTHY has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.06.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BRTHY has a P/CF ratio of 7.22. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BRTHY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.53. Over the past year, BRTHY's P/CF has been as high as 9.88 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.67.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Brother Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BRTHY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.