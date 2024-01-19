Are Investors Undervaluing Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BKD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that BKD has a P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.78. Within the past 52 weeks, BKD's P/B has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.42.

Finally, investors should note that BKD has a P/CF ratio of 5.51. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BKD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.81. Over the past 52 weeks, BKD's P/CF has been as high as 6.17 and as low as 3.18, with a median of 4.80.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Brookdale Senior Living is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BKD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.