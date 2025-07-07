Are Investors Undervaluing Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Broadwind Energy (BWEN). BWEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.72. Over the past 52 weeks, BWEN's Forward P/E has been as high as 122.56 and as low as 4.52, with a median of 8.47.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Broadwind Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BWEN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

