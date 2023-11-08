Are Investors Undervaluing Britvic (BTVCY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Britvic (BTVCY). BTVCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.94 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.58. Over the past 52 weeks, BTVCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 12.51, with a median of 14.91.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BTVCY's P/B ratio of 5.62. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 9.33. BTVCY's P/B has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 3.49, with a median of 5.66, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Britvic's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTVCY is an impressive value stock right now.

