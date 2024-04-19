Are Investors Undervaluing Brinker International (EAT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Brinker International (EAT). EAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.82. Over the last 12 months, EAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.42 and as low as 8.41, with a median of 10.92.

EAT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EAT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.77. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT's PEG has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EAT has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EAT has a P/CF ratio of 6.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. EAT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.02. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT's P/CF has been as high as 7.15 and as low as 4.34, with a median of 6.22.

Another great Retail - Restaurants stock you could consider is Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Meritage Hospitality Group has a P/B ratio of 0.97 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at -25.78. For MHGU, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.22, as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.03 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Brinker International and Meritage Hospitality Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EAT and MHGU look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.