Are Investors Undervaluing Brinker International (EAT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Brinker International (EAT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.56. Over the last 12 months, EAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.42 and as low as 8.41, with a median of 10.85.

EAT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EAT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.57. Over the last 12 months, EAT's PEG has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.46.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EAT has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Finally, investors should note that EAT has a P/CF ratio of 5.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.25. Within the past 12 months, EAT's P/CF has been as high as 7.62 and as low as 4.83, with a median of 6.41.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Restaurants value stock, take a look at Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST). TAST is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group sports a P/B ratio of 1.89 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of -24.90. In the past 52 weeks, TAST's P/B has been as high as 2.39, as low as 0.43, with a median of 1.46.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Brinker International and Carrols Restaurant Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EAT and TAST look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.