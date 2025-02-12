Are Investors Undervaluing BRF (BRFS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is BRF (BRFS). BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.74 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.96. Over the last 12 months, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 33.85 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 13.34.

Another notable valuation metric for BRFS is its P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past 12 months, BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.29.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 4.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BRFS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.90. BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 14.72 and as low as 4.76, with a median of 7.17, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Post Holdings (POST), an Food - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Post Holdings sports a P/B ratio of 1.64 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.96. In the past 52 weeks, POST's P/B has been as high as 1.75, as low as 1.51, with a median of 1.61.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BRF and Post Holdings are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS and POST feels like a great value stock at the moment.

