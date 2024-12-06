Are Investors Undervaluing BRF (BRFS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is BRF (BRFS). BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.44, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.77. Over the past year, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 44.58 and as low as -13.90, with a median of 14.53.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BRFS's P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BRFS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Within the past 52 weeks, BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.23.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 6.11. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.43. Within the past 12 months, BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 14.72 and as low as -32.30, with a median of 7.66.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BRF's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BRFS is an impressive value stock right now.

