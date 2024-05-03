Are Investors Undervaluing BRF (BRFS) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

BRF (BRFS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 16.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.32. Over the last 12 months, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 44.58 and as low as -13.90, with a median of 2.01.

Investors should also recognize that BRFS has a P/B ratio of 1.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BRFS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.16. BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Finally, our model also underscores that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 8.08. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BRFS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 157.18 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 45.16.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BRF is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.